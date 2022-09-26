3 benefits-packed tech jobs of the week

The demand for experts within tech companies is at an all-time high, and expected to rise even higher as we move towards 2023. Higher salaries and competitive non-financial benefits such as unlimited paid time off and travel allowances are just some of the reasons people are moving into roles with tech companies. Throw in the fact that as the cost of living rises, tech jobs come with an added layer of security as a result of the post-pandemic increase in cloud-based platforms and it’s easy to see why so many workers are moving tech-side. In fact, demand for tech experts increased 58% year on year.

There are dozens of companies currently hiring on the CityAM job board, and we’ve found three roles with companies who are renowned for their benefit packages.

Cloud Software Engineer, Siemens

The Role: The Cloud Software Engineer will be the crucial link between the development and the operations teams, working with data engineers and data scientists to find appropriate solution architectures.

The Responsibilities: You will be responsible for preparing inbound interfaces and connectivity from mobility source systems and will work on integration of new cloud-based solution components with the existing platform, including state-of-the-art open-source solutions.

The Requirements: You will have experience in IT roadmap development and planning in an agile delivery framework. You will have demonstrable experience in cloud-based platforms and advanced technical expertise.

Why Siemens?

Siemens currently employs over 370,000 people across the globe and offers an unrivalled benefits package. Financial benefits include affordable share schemes, a 10% pension contribution, healthcare, bonuses, yearly salary reviews and paid family leave. Non-financial benefits include paid yearly volunteer days, discounted travel insurance, gym membership and mobile phones. There’s also the option to increase your holiday allowance and take advantage of discounted Siemens and Bosch products.

Apply for the Cloud Software Engineer role or explore other opportunities at Siemens.

Senior Communications Manager, AirBnB

The Role: The Senior Communications Manager will tell the Airbnb story in the UK and Ireland. You will manage a team of two junior managers and work alongside a cross-functional team to showcase the benefits of travelling with Airbnb.

The Responsibilities: As Senior Communications Manager you will be responsible for building and executing large scale campaigns with high reach and visibility; developing and delivering bi-annual communications plans.

The Requirements: You will have more than 10 years experience within the comms industry and be adept at working directly with journalists, liaising with agency partners, managing media enquiries and event coordination and gathering stories.

Why Airbnb?

Airbnb is the biggest disrupter the travel industry has ever seen and brings that start-up spirit to its employee benefits package, offering all staff pension, healthcare and paid volunteer time as standard. However, where Airbnb really stands out is its commitment to its product – giving all staff a quarterly travel stipend which can be used at all Airbnb properties across the world. The company further supports work life balance through its unlimited paid time off policy as well as a live and work anywhere approach to staff.

Apply for the Senior Communications Manager role or browse all opportunities at Airbnb.

Senior Financial Crime Investigator, Monzo

The Role: The Senior Financial Crime Investigator will join the Monzo financial crime operational team, focusing on anti money laundering operations as a priority.

The Responsibilities: As the Senior Financial Crime Investigator you will have responsibility for investigating complex anti-money laundering tasks, writing and submitting high-quality suspicious activity reports to the National Crime Agency and performing quality control checks on some of Monzo’s highest risk tasks.

The Requirements: You will need significant experience conducting anti-money laundering investigations in a financial services operations setting and a recognised financial crime qualification.

Why Monzo?

A giant in the fintech sector, Monzo is renowned as a great employer committed to offering its staff the very best in benefits. This includes flexible working hours and location, yearly salary reviews and staff share options. Non-financial benefits include a sabbatical option for staff with 4 years service, an option for all staff to mix bank holidays and paid vacation days depending on your requirements. There is also a learning allowance, commitment to training and a 4% pension contribution for all staff as well as a progressive maternity and paternity programme.

Apply for the Senior Financial Crime Investigator role or explore all opportunities at Monzo.

