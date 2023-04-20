Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Women in Payments Europe 2023 Unites Industry Trailblazers in London

City A.M. is excited to announce that it will be a media partner for Women in Payments Symposium 2023.

This year our symposium is taking place in London – Europe’s major fintech hub and a great place to host a major payments event for good reasons. As a leading global financial centre, the UK capital boasts an impressive concentration of payments-related businesses, startups, and investors, all contributing to the city’s pivotal role in driving growth and innovation in the payments industry. London’s financial ecosystem also hosts numerous major and innovative financial institutions, including banks, payment processors, thousands of fintechs, and other financial services companies at the forefront of shaping the future of payments.

The city’s vibrant startup scene also attracts a growing number of entrepreneurs and investors developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions for the payments industry. With its unique blend of established players and innovative startups, the UK capital is the ideal place for leaders in payments to learn, collaborate, and explore new opportunities in this rapidly evolving sector.

Against this backdrop, our conference will delve into the rapidly evolving landscape of the payments industry, focusing on the transformative impact of digitisation and the importance of fostering collaboration to drive innovation. As payments have gone digital, discussions will address the challenges and opportunities presented by various technologies and trends, including mobile wallets, contactless payments, and real-time payment systems.

Leaders from the world’s most prominent banks, including Karen Braithwaite, Managing Director, Global Head – Transaction Banking of Barclays Corporate Banking, and Samantha Emery, Director, Payments Industry and Development of Lloyds Banking Group, will be in attendance to discuss the latest developments across the sector.

The event will also host leaders from the fintech world – including Maria Campbell, COO at Griffin Bank, Merusha Naidu, Global Head, Network Partnerships at Paymentology and Lisa Scott, CEO of Europe at Banked.com).

One of the hotly anticipated talks is by Marieke Flament, CEO of the Near Foundation, who will present the closing keynote. Her presentation will discuss how the promises of crypto and Web3 are being fulfilled as the banking system faces challenges from the aftermath of SVB, Silvergate, Credit Suisse, and others. Despite crises in the crypto world, such as the fall of FTX and Terra/Luna, as well as Celsius and Three Arrows Capital, Marieke will demonstrate that decentralised finance (DeFi) continues to grow – bigger, better, and stronger – with increasing usability and real use cases.

DeFi is here to stay, and the future of payments will be shaped by its developments. Using examples of existing partnerships with Near, the world’s first Blockchain Operating System for Web3, Marieke will showcase significant milestones in her sector. She will also explore the opportunities and challenges of transitioning consumers from Web2 to Web3 services and how the Web3 ecosystem is dismantling barriers to attract mass adoption.

The Women in Payments Symposium aims to foster a deeper understanding of the latest trends, technologies, and strategies that will define the future of the industry. By bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators, the event will also cultivate a sense of community and collaboration among its participants. A series of thought-provoking panel discussions will bring together experts from different areas of the payments sector, allowing for a rich exchange of ideas and perspectives.

The symposium also offers valuable networking opportunities, enabling attendees to connect with like-minded professionals and industry leaders. Through networking sessions and social events, participants will have the chance to forge new relationships. This opportunity for community-building is a valuable component of the Women in Payments Symposium experience, as it recognises the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change within the industry.

This a must-attend event for any woman who’s serious about accelerating her career in the payments industry – make sure not to miss this chance to be inspired by those making waves in the EMEA payments industry and beyond.

The Women in Payments Symposium for EMEA is taking place on April 19th -20th in London. It is a unique event that provides perspectives from key women leaders in payments, supports diversity and gender parity, and includes topics impacting all aspects of the payments ecosystem. Register for your spot here.