Airbnb make global ‘house party’ ban permanent

Airbnb have announced that its party ban for hosts and guests is permanent, maintaining its 16-person cap for properties.

Disruptive parties and events will continue to be banned by the online rental giant, including open-invite gatherings.

“Party house” properties will continue to be banned too, scuppering fun for many holiday goers.

The firm announced a global block back in August 2020 following Covid-19 restrictions, deeming it in “the best interest of public health”.

Airbnb have said this restriction has since become the “bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and their neighbours”, confirming this morning that it is now a permanent fixture for hosts.

The US firm will enforce these rules through account suspension, as well as full removal from the platform for hosts and guests.

Over 6,600 guests were suspended last year by Airbnb for attempting to violate this ban.

The US firm revealed it believed there had been a direct correlation between the implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44 per cent year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports.

In late 2019, the company tightened measures to stop “open-invite” parties for Airbnb locations, as well as “chronic party houses” that had developed into neighborhood nuisances.

At that time, it also launched a Neighbourhood Support Line in a number of jurisdictions, which would allow neighbours to report pesky partygoers.