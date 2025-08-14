Agreement in place for sale of Morecambe FC after weeks of chaos

An agreement has been struck which will see the ownership of Morecambe FC change after weeks of uncertainty.

Bond Group Investments Ltd – headed up by former Worcester Warriors rugby owner Jason Whittingham – confirmed it had reached an agreement with Panjab Warriors, who were previously interested in buying the club, to sell the National League club.

Whittingham had been widely criticised for the way in which Bond Group went about selling the club, including periods of silence which left Morecambe FC’s future in the English football pyramid under a cloud of uncertainty.

Panjab Warriors had not confirmed the agreement at the time of writing.

“Following constructive discussions and a shared commitment to securing the future of the club, both parties have agreed to a structured settlement that ensures a smooth and fair transition,” a statement read.

“This agreement reflects the willingness of both sides to compromise in the best interests of Morecambe FC, its supporters, and the wider community. It paves the way for continued stability and a positive future both on and off the pitch.

“Final legal documentation will now be prepared, with immediate steps being taken to inform key stakeholders, including the National League and the club’s management team.

“Both Panjab Warriors and Bond Group would like to thank all parties involved for their patience and support during this process, and we look forward to a new chapter in the club’s history.”

Change for Morecambe?

In July Morecambe was suspended from the National League, with fixtures postponed due to the failure to sell the club.

The series of events led to the involvement of MPs from the Houses of Commons, and DCMS secretary Lisa Nandy was forced to write an open letter pleading with Whittingham to sell the club.

Panjab Warriors’ most recent solo statement, on 8 August, read: “Panjab Warriors have made consistent efforts to engage constructively with both Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring in order to conclude the long-overdue sale.

“We urge Jason and Colin to stop prolonging the suffering of everyone impacted by the current crisis at Morecambe FC. The time has come to complete the sale that has already been agreed, so the club, its staff, supporters, and community can finally move forward.”