Agility has Supreme chance to gain first Hong Kong win

Pierre Ng had a winning double at Sha Tin on Sunday.

A WINNING double at Sha Tin on Sunday was just the tonic needed for the Pierre Ng stable, who had been languishing near the bottom of the trainers’ championship table with just a solitary winner from the first two months of the season.

That must have felt like a poor return for a trainer who had previously fired in 150 winners in his first three seasons since taking out a licence in the city.

The dapper 42-year-old would have been scratching his head in frustration with the poor form of some of his gallopers, but the pendulum of fortune can change quickly in Hong Kong, and it could be all-systems-go for the stable now.

Ng will now be relishing the chance of further success – he sends nine raiders to Sha Tin – and holds particularly strong claims in the Tiu Yue Yung Handicap (12.45pm) over nine furlongs.

The stable is represented by four gallopers in the contest, and of particular interest is SUPREME AGILITY, who will be seeking to break his maiden tag in the city.

The former Group One winner in Brazil has found it tough going since arriving in his new home but has shown glimpses along the way that he is more than capable of gaining that elusive win.

His three efforts on the all-weather surface include a fast closing third to useful handicapper Turin Mascot over the extended mile in Class Three company last October.

Considering he now lines up from a 20-pound lower mark in the handicap, it suggests he is hard to overlook.

With two good recent efforts on turf confirming he is fighting fit, he will never get a better chance to get his head in front.

POINTERS

Supreme Agility 12.45pm Sha Tin