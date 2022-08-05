Advertising titan WPP lifts net sales forecast

The world’s biggest advertising group, WPP, has hiked its full-year net sales outlook, anticipating buoyant spending by clients.

The London-listed firm said it now anticipates net sales to grow six to seven per cent in 2022, on a like for like basis.

This was an adjustment upwards from a previous forecast of 5.5-6.5 per cent.

It comes as net sales for the first six months of the year leapt 12.5 per cent to £5.5bn.

Mark Read, WPP chief executive officer, said: “We have enjoyed a strong first half, with broad-based growth across our creative, media and public relations businesses.

“This reflects the improved competitive position of our creative businesses, with their growing capabilities in commerce, experience and technology, our continued strength in media and the resurgence in demand for strategic communications advice from our public relations agencies.”