WPP snaps up Dutch ecommerce firm Newcraft amid buoyant sales

The world’s biggest advertising group WPP has snapped up Dutch ecommerce consultancy Newcraft, as the powerhouse continues with its expansion push.

The 155-strong business will join the Wunderman Thompson global network, bolstering out the firm’s presence in Northern Europe and digital commerce capabilities.

“With consumer behaviours and use of new ecommerce channels continuing to change at a rapid pace, brands need innovative solutions to reach customers and new audiences,” Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said about the deal.

“As we continue to invest in growth areas, Newcraft’s extensive experience of transforming the digital offering of some of Europe’s leading companies will further strengthen our global commerce proposition and drive results for clients.”

Last month WPP hiked its full-year net sales outlook, anticipating buoyant spending by clients.

The London-listed firm said it now anticipates net sales to grow six to seven per cent in 2022, on a like for like basis. This was an adjustment upwards from a previous forecast of 5.5-6.5 per cent.

It comes as net sales for the first six months of the year leapt 12.5 per cent to £5.5bn.