Aces split: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic end coaching deal

Murray teamed up with Djokovic in November but six months later they have split

Andy Murray will not aid Novak Djokovic’s bid to win an eighth Wimbledon title after the former tennis rivals ended their coaching arrangement.

Murray began working with Djokovic in November, just months after ending his own illustrious career at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and was in his corner as the Serb reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January.

But the pair have decided to go their separate ways ahead of this month’s French Open and the looming grass-court season, with the decision reported to be mutual.

“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” said Murray. “I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

Djokovic, 37, has endured a difficult season so far, falling at the first hurdle in four of his last five tournaments and losing to 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in the final of the other.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner said: “Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over [the] last six months on and off the court, really enjoyed deepening our friendship together.”

Murray’s coaching link-up with fellow former world No1 Djokovic came as a surprise at the time and it is not clear yet whether he will look to continue coaching other players.

This summer the Scot will embark on a sold-out tour of his show, Centre Stage, in the run-up to Wimbledon, which begins on 30 June.

Djokovic has entered next week’s Geneva Open in an attempt to find some form on clay before the French Open, which is due to start on 25 May.

He is yet to win on the surface this year, losing in straight sets at both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters in recent weeks.