A new era in risk, control, and technology for financial institutions

Financial markets run on confidence: confidence that models are governed, controls are real, and operational resilience can withstand stress.

That’s why senior risk and control leaders are increasingly looking for forums that are practical, peer-led and grounded in how decisions are made inside institutions, not generic thought leadership.

The Risk & Markets Show is the co-location of Risk Live Europe and XLoD Global – London and aims to do exactly that: convene two senior communities in a single venue so conversations about exposure, governance, resilience and control can happen with shared context.

The co-located agenda takes place June 29 to July 1, 2026, at the InterContinental London – The O2, with an invite-only Leaders’ Forum on June 29 followed by the main conference and exhibition on June 30 and July 1.

Senior leaders are more selective than ever, and to help with the co-location offers:



Faster benchmarking: what peers are doing, what’s working, and what has quietly become market standard.

Credible networks: the ability to meet decision-makers who are facing the same pressures from trusted industry brands of Risk.net and 1LoD.

Practical takeaways: insights from senior leaders and industry influencers that can be delivered as part of your institution’s risk strategy.

The co-location gives delegates depth within their discipline while opening access to adjacent leadership networks – the people they often need to align with internally.

Risk Live Europe: the financial risk network

Risk Live Europe is for financial risk leaders and practitioners working across market risk, counterparty credit risk, liquidity, capital and related disciplines.

It provides a concentrated environment for benchmarking priorities and approaches – particularly useful for London-based teams who need to move quickly, justify investment decisions, and ensure their programmes align with evolving expectations.

XLoD Global – London: the risk and control network

XLoD Global – London focuses on the control environment: governance, operational resilience, assurance and evidence.

In a market where incidents quickly become reputational and regulatory events, the ability to demonstrate control effectiveness – and to strengthen it without slowing the business – is a core leadership challenge. The programme is built around those practical questions.

One venue, one week and a more realistic picture of joined-up risk

In most institutions, financial risk and risk and control teams must collaborate closely, but they rarely have the chance to compare external benchmarks in the same week, in the same place.

A co-located format helps break down the internal “translation gap”: risk and control leaders can leave with shared language, clearer priorities and better insight into how peers are integrating frameworks, analytics and governance.

