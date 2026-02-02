K2 International Expands Financial Lines Capabilities with Acquisition of Rising Edge’s Management Liability Business

K2 Insurance Services announces today the acquisition of Rising Edge’s Management Liability Underwriting business. This team will form a new division, rebranded K2 Executive Risk Limited, as part of K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International).

K2 Executive Risk Limited is led by Yoel Brightman, a 20+ year D&O market specialist and former founding member at Rising Edge. The transaction includes the book of business built at Rising Edge and preserves existing capacity arrangements.

“We are thrilled to undertake this transaction and are delighted to have Yoel and his team on board,” said Richard Coello, CEO of K2 International. “It not only brings us a high-performing book of business in its own right but is highly complementary to our existing Financial Institutions, Professional Liability and Credit offerings. We look forward to supporting the team’s continued success.”

Philippe Gouraud, CEO of Rising Edge said: “We are pleased to have built a successful business that meets K2’s high standards. K2 is the perfect home for Yoel and his team to take the business forward.”

About K2 Group Holdings (K2 International):

K2 Group Holdings Limited (K2 International) is a specialty insurance and reinsurance underwriting platform based at the heart of the London market. It is owned by K2 Insurance Services, a leading underwriting and distribution franchise in the US programme insurance market. Its underwriting divisions include: Commercial Property, Financial Institutions, Marine, Political Violence, Terrorism and Credit.

About K2 Insurance Services:

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company that owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting and servicing nearly $2 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalised and specialty insurance products distributed through trusted direct, retail and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way in specialty insurance programmes.

