Derivative Path and CloudMargin Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Derivatives and Collateral Management Solution for Market Participants

Derivative Path, a leading provider of cloud-based capital markets technology and risk management solutions, and CloudMargin, the only collateral and margin management solution purpose-built for the cloud, today announced a strategic partnership that will deliver a unified front-to-back workflow for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and collateral management. The collaboration enables seamless integration between Derivative Path’s DerivativeEDGE® platform and CloudMargin’s award-winning collateral management platform, enhancing operational efficiency and transparency for regional and community banks, and buy-side institutions.

The strategic alignment brings together two best-in-class technologies to solve an increasingly urgent market need: the ability to manage front-office activities, compliance, and collateral workflows in a unified, automated, and audit-ready environment. Integration is already underway, with the first clients expected to begin onboarding imminently.

“This partnership exemplifies what true complementarity looks like in capital markets technology,” said Zack Nagelberg, Chief Growth Officer at Derivative Path. “We’ve built DerivativeEDGE to serve as the system of record and pre-and post-trade workflow engine for OTC derivatives. By integrating with CloudMargin’s market-leading collateral platform, we are removing workflow friction for our clients while increasing control, transparency, and scalability.”

Through single sign-on (SSO) access and automated data handoff between the platforms, clients will be able to accelerate onboarding, eliminate manual reconciliation, and meet their compliance and reporting obligations with ease. Legal entity and agreement data already housed in DerivativeEDGE can be ported into CloudMargin, reducing implementation timelines and minimizing setup friction.

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: “CloudMargin is proud to partner with Derivative Path to offer an end-to-end solution that transforms how banks and buy-side institutions manage their derivatives and collateral workflows. The combination of our straight-through processing (STP) and automated margin workflow and Derivative Path’s market-proven derivatives platform provides clients with a future-proof foundation for regulatory compliance and operational resilience.”

Key Integration Benefits

End-to-End Workflow: From trade execution to margin settlement, including valuations, margin calls, interest statements, and SWIFT connectivity to global custodians.

Time to Value: Faster client onboarding with pre-integrated data flows between systems.

Compliance and Control: Enhanced transparency, automated reporting, and audit readiness across both platforms.

Scalable Architecture: Cloud-native systems designed for security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Derivative Path

Derivative Path is where advisory expertise meets powerful fintech. The company’s award-winning platform, DerivativeEDGE®, empowers financial institutions with a modern, cloud-based solution to manage interest rate, foreign exchange, and commodity derivatives. By combining innovative technology with deep industry knowledge, Derivative Path enables banks, credit unions, and buy-side firms to manage risk, serve clients, and scale operations with confidence. Learn more at www.derivativepath.com.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin is the blueprint for modern collateral management technology as the world’s first and only cloud-native collateral and margin management solution. Its award-winning Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution transforms collateral management workflows across the banking, buy-side and outsourcing industries, combining automation, STP, real-time analytics and ecosystem connectivity. Trusted by more than 250 organizations globally, CloudMargin centralizes collateral across cleared and uncleared OTC derivatives, exchange-traded products, repo and securities lending to deliver collateral resilience, end-to-end efficiencies, cost savings and risk mitigation. Learn more at www.cloudmargin.com.

