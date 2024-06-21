A Lot of chances on the Horizon for Lui and Ng

Francis Lui leads trainers’ championship rival Pierre Ng by a single win

THE TRAINERS’ title race is likely to go down to the wire in Hong Kong, with only one winner separating Francis Lui (63) and Pierre Ng (62), and just seven meetings left this season.

Both stables are out in force at Sha Tin on Sunday, with Lui saddling nine contenders and Ng throwing the proverbial kitchen sink at the card, with a dozen runners on the 11-race programme.

It goes without saying that all their raiders are worth a second look, and judged by the formbook, Lui is likely to have extended his slender advantage by the end of the action.

UNIVERSAL HORIZON is capable of striking for the Lui stable in the highly competitive Lapis Lazuli Handicap (12.05pm) over 10 furlongs.

This smart middle-distance performer tries the trip for the first time, having pushed talented Stunning Peach all the way to the line over nine furlongs earlier this month.

He is likely to improve further after returning from a six-week break for that contest, and the step up in distance will be to his advantage.

In the same race keep an eye on the Zan Purton-ridden Simple Hedge who backs up quickly after finishing third to Karma over a mile last Saturday.

The talented but often frustrating John Size-trained four-year-old looks near his best again and is partnered by the only jockey to have been aboard him for his three wins.

Later in the card, Purton is going to have to be at his magical best to overcome an outside draw aboard RUBYLOT, in the Amethyst Handicap (2.20pm) over seven furlongs.

The David Hayes trained three-year-old suffered a horrendous journey, but still managed to finish third to Huge Wave over the course and distance last month.

On previous form, including a comfortable victory in April, he looks to have plenty in hand over his rivals, and providing his jockey can find cover early on, he will be difficult to beat.

POINTERS

Universal Horizon 12.05pm Sha Tin

Rubylot 2.20pm Sha Tin