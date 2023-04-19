A glass of wine with: Small Things wine-in-a-can creator Ian Batt

One day surfing at the beach, Australian winemaker Ian Batt realised wine wasn’t reflecting his lifestyle or ethos. He is now on a mission to upgrade canned wine’s image with his range of well-crafted, first-class wines launching in the UK next month.



What inspired you create Small Things Wine?

I created a premium wine in can so it would better fit in with our outdoors lifestyle and adventures, at the same time contributing to looking after our unique part of the planet, beautiful Margaret River, by using infinitely recyclable, sustainable packaging.



What are the pros of wine in a can?

It’s convenient. If you want a glass and not to open a bottle, and it’s better for the environment. Cans reduce your CO2 footprint by 80 per cent compared to wine in glass. Cans use less energy to manufacture, transport, chill and recycle.



Any cons?

You’d be surprised how easy it is to drink more than one!



Which is your favourite from the range?

The Chardonnay. Margaret river is well known for producing premium wine and Chardonnay is incredibly well made there. I think ours is pretty good too.

Which wine are you drinking right now?

In general, I’m loving wines from Etna Rosso but for most of summer in Oz it’s been Pinot Noir and aromatic whites like Riesling from Frankland River in WA.



Which is your favourite wine bar in London?

From the unassuming front door, you wouldn’t expect The Black Book in Soho was once an exclusive members club. The basement feel is perfect for when you want to escape the rush of Soho. Ask to see the famous black book for an amazing array of wines.

Which is your favourite restaurant in London?

10 Greek Street in Soho. It’s a small and intimate, deli style kitchen. It’s authentic, with great service and great food. Owner Luke Wilson has nailed it all, from the vibe to the menu and the wine list.



Which is your favourite place for a late-night drink in London?

Soho House. I was taken there by a friend and was blown away by the multiple levels where you can chill, order food and drink late into the night! It’s a destination in itself.

