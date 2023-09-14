7 delightful things to do in London this weekend

Whether you’re a musical theatre buff or a fan of bargain-hunting at vintage fairs, we have you covered with this list of 7 things to do in London this weekend

Summer is over and the packed autumn calendar is already taking shape. Here are some of the top things to do and see in this great city of ours this weekend, from amazing new theatre to the start of the London Design Festival. Don’t despair about the darkening evenings – celebrate London at its best.

SEE BEAUTIFUL THINGS AT THE LONDON DESIGN FESTIVAL Thirteen districts of London will be taken over by the London Design Festival, which kicks off this weekend. Explore events and pieces of interesting design, all walkable from one another in each district. This year’s districts include Battersea, Chelsea, Dalston, Shoreditch and Park Royal. There’s a lighting installation taking place in the domed roof of St Paul’s, too.

SEE FAMOUS ART REIMAGINED WITH TRIPPY VISUALS Some of the most famous pieces of art in the world have been reimagined at this art gallery, which incorporates cutting edge technology to question how we view recognisable art. Hypnotic visuals have been added to some of the most famous pieces from 29 world-famous artists, and there is a musical playlist to add extra otherworldliness too. Frameless Gallery, Marble Arch

IT’S ALMOST YOUR LAST CHANCE TO WATCH HIT MUSICAL LA CAGE AUX FOLLES The Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s final outdoor performance of the summer also happens to be the best from their 2023 season. La Cage aux Folles is a brilliantly funny, and seriously impressive cabaret-style musical with some amazing singing and dancing performances. It also packs a real emotional punch. The show ends on the 23 September, and it’s only going to get colder, so go soon before sitting outside feels like a chore.

BUY SOMETHING COOL FOR HOME AT THIS ART FAIR 80 artists will exhibit their work, which is all for sale, at this art and craft fair focusing on pottery and sculptures. The Turning Earth fair also allows guests to try making pottery themselves, and artists’ studios will be publically visitable to get a closer look at the creative process. There’s street food and live folk music for chilling out when you aren’t wandering around.

WATCH A PODCAST – YES, LIVE The London Podcast festival carries on over this weekend, tying up proceedings early next week. If you’re bored of listening to podcasts at home then now’s your chance to watch one being recorded live. Tens of the most popular podcasts are taking part in the festival, which takes place at the King’s Place development in King’s Cross, and there’s plenty of space to stop for food and drink too.

WATCH IAN MCKELLEN, WHO’S BACK ON THE LONDON STAGE It doesn’t feel like more than five minutes since acting legend Ian McKellen was last on the London stage, and now the incredible 84-year-old is back again with Frank and Percy. It’s a new piece of writing about two older men who fall into a romance later in life, and McKellen stars alongside another of our British acting legends, Roger Allam. This is sure to be a joy.

BUY SOMETHING VINTAGE AT A GREAT LONDON FAIR The Chelsea Town Hall hosts the Frock Me Vintage Fair this Sunday. There will be antique and vintage clothing, plus accessories, jewelry, textiles and more from over 60 vintage dealers. The fair has been running for over 25 years, with items dating back to the Victorian era. It is said to be the place costume designers go to find products for the big screen. 11am-5.30pm.