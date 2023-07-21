5 amazing things to do in London this weekend

The Lionesses are playing this Saturday morning in the World Cup (Photo: Getty Images)

Whatever your vibe, here are some amazing things to do in London this weekend, whether you’ll be cheering on England in the World Cup or dancing at a music festival.

IT’S THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP! The Women’s World Cup kicks off today, but England aren’t playing until 10.30am on Saturday morning. It’s a bit early for a pint, but then again, it is the World Cup, so fill your boots. The Broadleaf Sports bar and Restaurant in the Square Mile is showing the match and opening early for the occasion. St Christopher’s Inn in London Bridge, all of the Boxparks and The Hope and Anchor in Brixton are also greeting the morning with a smile. (And serving you a pint.) 10.30am kick-off, 22 July, various pubs around London

LAY ON THE BEACH IN WALTHAMSTOW Walthamstow’s Big Penny Social is helping you feel far away from the capital without you having to go anywhere. They’ve launched their rather impressive, sprawling beach, where you can take your shoes off and stretch out with a frozen cocktail, or visit the beachfront chippy for a properly British meal. Bigpennysocial.co.uk/walthamstow-on-sea; book private beach huts online

SEE GRENFELL: IN THE WORDS OF SURVIVORS A new play opening at the National Theatre incorporates actual testimony from survivors of the Grenfell tragedy. It is based on conversations with north Kensington locals and is sure to pack a punch. Nationaltheatre.org.uk; Friday 21 July at 7pm; 22 July at 1.30 and 7pm

BARBENHEIMER A GO-GO Two of the biggest films of the year are released tomorrow, Barbie and Oppenheimer. Film fans have coined the phrase ‘Barbenheimer’ and are going to watch the films back to back. Vue West End, Rich Mix, Regent Street Cinema, Peckhamplex, the Cinema at Selfridges, and Picturehouse are all running special events. Across London, all weekend

VISIT A PRIVATE LONDON ISLAND Twickenham’s Eel Pie Island is closed to visitors for the whole year except for two weekends, one of which is this one. Saunter over the bridge and roam around 26 artists’ studios, where painters, sculptors and other creatives work, inspired by the river and nature nearby. Eel Pie Island. Twickenham. TW1 3DY; 22 – 23 July

BOOK A LAST MINUTE MUSIC FESTIVAL Secret Garden Party and Standon Calling music festivals both still have tickets available for this weekend, and both are within easy reach of London, so what are you waiting for? Standon Calling has Years & Years and Bloc Party, and a dog competition, as well as a rave in a converted cow shed, and Secret Garden Party has The Libertines, fancy dress and lake swimming. Standon-calling.com; secretgardenparty.com

Read more: Oppenheimer review: Not quite atomic, but it goes off

Read more: Barbie movie review: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling shine, but what’s the point?