13 amazing things to do in London in September that prove summer’s not over

How The Light Gets In Festival returns this September (Photo: themancphotographer.co.uk)

The days following the August long weekend can seem a little bleak, with the evenings drawing in and no more bank holidays until Christmas. But fear not: London has plenty to offer over the coming month. Here are a few of the top events and festivals to keep your spirits up.

PUB IN THE PARK Chiswick welcomes Tom Kerridge’s food, music and drink bonanza back into town this weekend for a late summer blowout. Expect Kerridge to be on presenting duties, interviewing other chefs and generally being a friendly face. Kerridge’s Hand and Flowers is one of the pubs on site cooking special dishes, and there’s live music from Ronan Keating, Hoosiers and McFly. 1-3 September.

BI PRIDE UK The People’s Palace venue within Queen Mary University in Mile End hosts the annual Bi Pride this September. There are two stages, one for music and other performances, and one for talks and panel discussions around the theme of ‘I am proud.’ Expect discussions to tackle topics like biphobia and dating beyond gender. Tickets are free, you just have to sign up online. 2 September.

Meatopia returns to Tobacco Dock this September

MEATOPIA If it seems eye-catching that a festival called Meatopia can exist in 2023, well, there’s a twist. What this festival promotes is how to eat meat sustainably. This year chefs from Blacklock, Ottolenghi, Sagardi, Hawksmoor, Gunpowder, Le Bab and Bleecker Burger are all showing up to cook unique dishes for festival attendees to indulge upon. There’s live music too, from bands during the day and DJs at night, with everything taking place at the lovely Tobacco Dock. 31 August-3 September.

GREENWICH + DOCKLANDS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL Loads of free-to-attend theatre and performance, mostly produced outdoors, and mostly in the borough of Greenwich at this annual cultural festival. One performance at Victoria Dock will feature people fighting for survival on top of a sinking house, inspired by the North Sea Flood of 1953, which sounds not to be missed. Shows and events also reach into Canary Wharf and the City of London. Until 10 September.

TOTALLY THAMES FESTIVAL You know that giant stretch of water that runs the whole length of the capital? Well this September there’s a festival in ode to it. Events take place “on, beneath and along” the River Thames throughout the month. Expect pop-up shows, art installations, talks, workshops and clean-ups along the whole 42-mile stretch of water. Arts Council England calls it a celebration of “arguably London’s biggest natural asset.” All of September.

LONDON DESIGN FESTIVAL Open studios, workshops, installations, evening discussions and a Friday Late at the V&A are a handful of the events scheduled for the return of London Design Week. Curators call London “the design capital of the world” and the event, which takes place all over the capital, is curated by and celebrates the work of London designers, as well as creatives from across the world. 16-24 September.

Try exclusive cocktails made by some of London’s best bars at Cocktails in the City

COCKTAILS IN THE CITY Returning for one more glass-clink this summer, Cocktails in the City brings together the capital’s best cocktail bars for a right old knees-up at Bedford Square Gardens. Expect specially made libations from some of London’s best bartenders as well as music, street food, tasting sessions, workshops, and a silent disco. Bars knocking up sups at the September event include Alma Bar, Baccharat Bar and Hovarda. 7-9 September.

SCULPTURE IN THE CITY 18 sculptures are dotted throughout the City of London, all of which are visitable for free. Download the Bloomberg Connects app and search for Sculpture in the City to find a guide to their locations, with information on each piece. The idea is to use the Square Mile as a “rotating gallery space,” and this September there are free tours of the sculptures as part of London Sculpture Week. 16-24 September.

FRIEZE SCULPTURE 2023 Head to Regent’s Park this September for a free public art exhibition of new works by leading international sculptors. Work by 22 artists will feature throughout the English Gardens area of the park, and curator Fatoş Üstek says the exhibition “will be charged with artworks that pronounce the contrast between the monumental and the ephemeral.” A programme of talks and performances will run concurrently. From 20 September.

THE MISSING THREAD Starting at Somerset House in September, The Missing Thread is an exploration of black creativity and how the work of black visionaries has been written out of fashion history. Spanning from the 1970s until the present day, the exhibition looks at the contribution black creatives have made to the world of fashion against the backdrop of the changing cultural and socio-political landscape of Britain. From 21 September.

HOWTHELIGHTGETSIN This festival changed the way we think about festivals. All about “ideas and music,” the event combines philosophical talks and debates with some thrashy guitars, so you truly doget a bit of everything. Set up at Kenwood House in Hampstead Heath, there is also banquet feasting (very Henry VIII-chic) and plenty going on for families too. This year’s line-up includes Alastair Campbell, Ruby Wax, David Baddiel and Badly Drawn Boy. 23-24 September.

LIBERTY FESTIVAL Liberty Festival celebrates London’s deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists. Kicking off as part of the This is Croydon: London Borough of Culture Festival, most events are free to attend. Expect immersive theatre, poetry, fitness workouts that suit every ability, and dance workshops. There’s also free comedy, and the first British Sign Language cafe in the UK. 1-3 September.

PODCAST FESTIVAL If you’re bored of listening to podcasters from the comfort of your living room, now’s the opportunity to watch them in public. King’s Place in King’s Cross is hosting the Podcast Festival, your opportunity to spend the day meandering between some of your favourites to hear live recordings. Pods including No Such Thing As a Fish, Dope Black Mums and Two Twos are going to be recording live this year. 7- 17 September.