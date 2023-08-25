7 amazing things to do in London this weekend

The Notting Hill Carnival returns this weekend

It might be the end of August already, but there are still plenty of things to do in London to keep the summer feels alive for a little bit longer.

A range of festivals and outdoor events are coming up this weekend to help you squeeze the last drop out of the summer holiday.

Here are seven things to do in London this weekend to cater to the brave people sticking it out with the weather as well as those opting to keep inside.

The Notting Hill Carnival

It’s bank holiday weekend again, which means two things for Londoners: either avoiding Notting Hill and the surrounding area entirely, or heading there as one of the 2.5 million attendees to the Carnival. Expect floats, dancing, and lots of amazing Caribbean food and drink at this annual celebration.

All Points East

If you prefer your festivals in a field, east London’s biggest knees-up returns this weekend. HAIM, The Strokes and Confidence Man are all playing at All Points East in Victoria Park. There’s good street food as well as a brilliant array of alternative music stages.

Victorian Vauxhall

Ever fancied experiencing life in the Victorian age, just without the life threatening diseases? Well, now’s your chance. Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens is throwing Victorian Vauxhall, a free day

out featuring traditional games from the Victorian era. Tightrope walkers, stilt walkers and a hot air balloon all feature for what is definitely London’s weirdest attraction this weekend.

Greenwich + Docklands International Festival

All sorts of live performance art takes place over the capital for the Greenwich + Docklands International Festival, and it’s all free to turn up for and watch. This weekend there’s an event called Open Lines in General Gordon Square, Woolwich, a tight rope act you can watch from the street, but there are a whole range of cultural events going on until 10 September.

The Big Woof

King’s Cross’ newish Granary Square area is hosting the most extra event of the weekend with The Big Woof. It’s for those that like to pamper their dog to the next level. Dog exhibitions, training sessions, talks on wellness and dog dietary health and grooming all feature.

Hampton Court Palace Food Festival

If you fancy eating some delicious street food in a truly regal setting, well, you’re in luck this bank holiday weekend. From the 26 to the 28th Hampton Court is throwing open the doors to its luscious grounds, not just for gawping at the Palace but for foodies too. Over a hundred food and drink stalls will be selling their wares, and there will be cocktail making classes and other activities too.

Soak up the last of the Camden Fringe

With thousands of shows all over Camden, why bother going to the Fringe? The resiliently independent Camden Fringe ends this weekend on the 27th, so get down and spontaneous book some tickets to a comedy gig or theatre show this weekend to support local artists and give something new a try. There’s still plenty to see.