5 sunny things to do in London this weekend

The new gardens at Millers Terrace, Dalston (Photo: Ben Stevens Photography)

Not that we’ve had many, but it could be the last sunny weekend of the year… Temperatures are set to hit 32 Celsius tomorrow, and they’re staying high for Sunday and into Monday, so you’ve got multiple changes to get out in this delightful Indian Summer. Here are five things to do in London this weekend.

Go to a newly opened garden in Hackney

Stats reveal that 87% of Brits wish they had more green space in their local area, and one third feel detached from nature living in a city. Which is why Miller’s Terrace, a residential street in Dalston, East London, has been reimagined as a nature park by Chase Distillery. The local residents are delighted, after years spent campaigning to have more plants and flower beds along the road. It has already become a sanctuary for bugs, insects and flora and fauna. Wander down it this weekend to discover a new corner of east London. Miller’s Terrace, Dalston

Gawp at some beautiful boats at the Classic Boats Festival

Go check out tens of gorgeous old boats at St Katharine Docks this weekend, where over 40 classic boats will be bobbing around in the water for your entertainment. Some boats from the Second World War are among those on display. 9 – 10 September, St Katherine’s Dock

Hunker down in a pub garden for the Rugby World Cup

It’s Rugby World Cup time, with England playing their first match this Saturday against Argentina. Kick off is at 8pm but the live coverage starts at 7.15pm on ITV. Faltering Fullback, Flat Iron Square, Nags Head in Covent Garden and Big Penny Social are a few of the venues playing the games. 8 September – 28 October, all across London

London Podcast Festival

Taking place at King’s Cross, the London Podcast Festival is your opportunity to watch some of your favourite podcasts be recorded live. No Such Thing As A Fish and The Empire Film Podcast are two of the pods appearing live throughout the festival, which runs all weekend. 7 – 17 September, King’s Cross

Open House London returns

It’s your chance to snoop around inside some of London’s most prestigious, and typically most hard-to-get-into, properties. Buildings like the St Pancras Clock Tower and the gardens of Downing Street have previously opened to the public during the Open House London series, and this time around you can book to visit Peter Cushings’ old house, Westminster Chapel and Van Gogh’s former London home, plus much more. 6 – 17 September, all across London