Details have been announced for the ticket release for the Savoy Theatre’s upcoming production of Plaza Suite, the Neil Simon comedy that will mark Sarah Jessica Parker’s West End debut.

There will be a priority ticket sale from Thursday 14 September at 10.00am, followed by a general sale on Friday 15 September at 10.00am. Theatregoers can sign up for priority on sale at plazasuiteuk.com until Wednesday 13 September at 4.00pm.

There will also be £40 tickets available for every performance, made available via an online lottery. More details will be announced about the online lottery throughout the autumn.

Sex and the City and And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker will star alongside her real-life husband, the actor Matthew Broderick, in the play, which runs from 15 January to 31 March 2024. The couple have already performed the comedy on Broadway, where Plaza Suite became the third highest grossing play revival in Broadway history, breaking box office records at the Hudson Theatre.

Jessica Parker and Broderick play three different couples who all go through one hotel room in different time periods in Plaza Suite. London’s adaptation is directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey and has an equally A-List creative team. Two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty is on set design, Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood on costume design, five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt on lighting design, Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer on sound design. Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman on other music and Jim Carnahan on casting.