This Hackney road filled with nature is a new London attraction

The new gardens at Millers Terrace, Dalston (Photo: Ben Stevens Photography)

One Hackney road has been reimagined as a nature lover’s escape, with plants to wander through and explore.

The project at Miller’s Terrace in Hackney is responding to new research which revealed 87% of Brits wish they had more green space in their local area, and one third feel detached from nature living in a city.

Amadeo Martini, one resident of Miller’s Terrace, said: “We’re a close-knit community, and for the past eight years we’ve been desperately trying to repair our run-down street and bring a sense of pride back to our road.

“Sadly we’ve been unable to secure the resources needed to fix the street but Chase Distillery, Tom and Tinie [others working on the project] have turned things around. We’re a green fingered bunch and now we can realise our dream of having a street we can all be proud of and enjoy for years to come.”

The road is open to the public and in the first few days has become a “wildlife haven,” creating a new home for bees and insects, turning into a mini eco-system and community garden.

The project was designed by gin and vodka brand Chase Distillery, whose research uncovered how one quarter of Brits spend more time than they’d like at home due to a lack of local green spaces.

RHS gold medal-winning landscape designer Tom Massey helped design the space together with Chase Distillery, planting over 350 resilient plants within a garden landscape for the locals – and visitors – to enjoy.

Martini added “We wanted to reclaim the street for the residents that live there and have no outdoor space to enjoy. Gardens are a great tool for bringing neighbours together as nurturing a shared space helps build stronger communities.