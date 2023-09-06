This Spanish island has been called best for a September holiday

It’s nice enough in London right now that you could pull up a towel and spend the weekend lazing around the edge of The Serpentine in Hyde Park – but if you are planning a September holiday then we’ve got a tip.

According to the team at Skyscanner, the Spanish island of Ibiza is the best place to go for your September holiday. The weather remains a balmy 27 degrees on average throughout the month and there is plenty to do in September.

The island’s famous nightclubs are still open, with many gearing up to celebrate their closing parties at the end of the month and into early October. But there’s also beautiful nature, history and beaches.

“The first destination I’d recommend is Ibiza,” said Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s Travel Trends and Destination Expert. “Even if you don’t want to go clubbing, there are many other things to do on this beautiful Balearic island.

Hiking is a popular activity in Ibiza, the Spanish island that has been voted number 1 for a September holiday

“Take a walk along the historical centre of Dalt Vila, which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, populated with 16th century, Renaissance bastions. Stroll the old marketplace and of course, check out Ibiza’s best beaches to take your pick of sand and sun.”

Skyscanner also singled out Croatia and Albania as the second and third best places to visit for a September holiday without the crowds.

Lindsay added: “Another September favourite is Croatia. The crescent-shaped Adriatic country is famous for its Gothic Renaissance cathedrals, Soviet Era landmarks, and old cobblestone towns.

“Croatia is also blessed with endless shores surrounded by lush forests, where you can enjoy an extension to your summer stretched out on secluded coves. Head to Kraljicina beach, on the island of Nin, for its long strip of sand and beach bars, or find the 800+ yards of sandy strip surrounded by pine trees at Sakurun beach.”

“Albania is definitely rising as a real contender. With beaches which rival its Mediterranean neighbours and culture galore, it’s one to watch.”