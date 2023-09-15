It’s a scorcher! Met Office weather forecast declares Indian summer likely to bring more warm weather

The Indian Summer could return later this month, according to the Met Office

There could be more days spent in parks and pub gardens yet this summer, according to the Met Office…

They have revealed in their long forecast that the higher than average temperatures are likely to return later in September and into October, but first there’s a bout of rain.

“There is an increased chance of some late season warm spells, with above average temperatures most likely,” says the Met Office.

But this Saturday looks to be the last pleasant day for a while. On Saturday it may reach highs of 26 Celsius, but colder, wetter weather is moving in come Sunday.

Read more: Tim Martin: Wetherspoon boss on Brexit, retirement and why Gen Z are ‘closet drinkers’

This is next week’s Met Office forecast so far: “Occasional showers on Sunday and Monday, a risk of heavy, thundery downpours at times. Still rather warm though. Turning drier and fresher by Tuesday. Often breezy.”

The Indian Summer gets its name because the warmer weather blows in from India. The past week or so of high temperatures have been much welcomed by Brits, who have had a disappointing summer for the most part, apart from a few decent spells earlier in the season.

Read more: A Strange Way of Life review: Pedro Almodovar does Brokeback Mountain

If you’re looking for holiday inspiration for somewhere warmer this September, Skyscanner revealed that Ibiza is the best place to go to for decent temperatures this month.

Here’s hoping for a few more sunbathing opportunities before the season’s out…