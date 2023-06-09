Bill Murray, 72, ‘dating Kelis, 43, after whirlwind romance’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Kelis poses backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

Her Milkshake has apparently brought Bill Murray to the yard…

In the most surprising relationship news of 2023 so far, Ghostbusters acting legend Bill Murray is reportedly dating Milkshake singer Kelis.

Murray was spotted toe-tapping along to Kelis’ set at Mighty Hoopla last weekend, watching from the side of the stage, and apparently he’s been seen at more of her London shows recently.

Kelis is reportedly dating the Ghostbusters star (Photo: Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off,” a source told The Sun.

According to the source, both stars have been seen at the same London hotel, and have “both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them.”

Kelis’ husband passed away aged 37 in 2021 after a battle with stomach cancer and Murray’s estranged wife also died in the same year.

Bill Murray has been attending some of Kelis’ gigs (Photo: Getty)

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,” added the source of the duo, who have an almost thirty-year age gap.

Murray is believed to be in London to film the sequel to Ghostbusters with his former co-star Sigourney Weaver.

