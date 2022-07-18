6 Companies Giving Employees A Free Week Off

There’s no doubt there are great perks to working in the tech industry: above market rate salaries, excellent benefits and lots of fun extra-curricular stuff are just some of the ways Big Tech draws in the best talent. These tactics are rubbing off: in Tysons, Virginia, on the roof of one of Capital One’s banks is Perch Putt, an 18-hole mini-golf course. Joining it is a beer garden, an amphitheatre, plus a rum bar complete with tiki cocktails.

As a work perk, it’s not half bad. But golf possibly pales into insignificance when compared to the increasing number of companies which are prioritising employees’ mental and physical health with enforced or scheduled paid time off.

SevenRooms, which provides operator only solutions for the hospitality industry, is offering new hires two weeks of paid time off before they start their first day with the company. Dating app Bumble gave 700 employees a “burnout break”, or an extra week of paid holidays, in June, with the aim of having everyone fully offline.

In April, LinkedIn gave employees a “RestUp Week” after a company-wide survey revealed high levels of burnout. Manager burnout at the company had risen to 78% between the first and fourth quarters of 2020.

Hootsuite gave 1,000 members of its staff a “Wellness Week” in July, thanks to a staff survey that revealed that its people weren’t taking time for self-care or to process the trauma of the pandemic, and were instead working more than ever. At Mozilla, staff were given a day off once a month in 2021 as a way to fight burnout and fatigue, and teams also got a global week off from the start of July. HubSpot too has been offering regular monthly days off, plus it gave its employees a global “Week of Rest” at the start of July.

