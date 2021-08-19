40/1 Chipotle can get in grill of Nunthorpe big guns

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

ALTHOUGH the now retired Battaash has won the last two runnings of the Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35pm), this Group One contest has seen some big-priced winners in recent times.

Jwala in 2013 and Alpha Delphini in 2018 both won at 40/1 and I’m hoping lightning can strike for a third time in quick succession in this year’s renewal.

That’s because I quite like the chances of CHIPOTLE, who looks worth siding with each-way with firms offering four places.

And you might think I’m mad considering he’s a two-year-old and there has been only one winning juvenile since 1992, but there’s perhaps more in the Eve Johnson Houghton contender than immediately meets the eye.

He showed he loves fast ground and a strong pace when bolting up in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot – form which has been boosted on a number of occasions, including when the fifth home, Armor, won the Molecomb at Goodwood in very impressive fashion.

Chipotle’s case is heightened by the fact he receives a massive 24lbs from the market principles meaning he’ll effectively be running loose, while the application of first-time cheekpieces should sharpen him up a bit too.

You can ignore his last two runs as the door was slammed shut just at the wrong time in the Super Sprint at Newbury, while the ground was too soft for him in the aforementioned Molecomb.

Of course, this is a big step up, but he’s a 40/1 chance and is worth playing each-way.

With the Tote World Pool back in force, it’s hard to get away from SUESA and GOLDEN PAL in terms of the Quinella selections.

The former was really impressive in the King George at Goodwood and will take plenty of beating again if turning up in the same form, although rattling fast ground would be an unknown for the French raider.

Given Wesley Ward has described Golden Pal as the best he’s trained, the claims of the American speedball are pretty obvious.

Frankie Dettori is in the saddle for the first time, and no-one has a better strike rate over the past five seasons on the Knavesmire than the Italian.

POINTERS

Chipotle e/w 3.35pm York

Quinella: Golden Pal, Suesa, Chipotle.