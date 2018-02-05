Alys Key

Numis Securities shored up its position as the top broker to the largest companies on London's junior market in the latest rankings, while FinnCap stuck it out at the top of overall rankings.

FinnCap was broker to the highest number of clients on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in January, despite losing four since October, according to Adviser Rankings Ltd (ARL).

Numis crept up to become joint top broker to FTSE AIM UK 50 companies, with a total of 11 clients including M&C Saatchi and Asos.

This means Numis now leads by number of FTSE Aim 100 and UK 50 clients as well as by market cap.

Across the whole junior market, Numis broke into the top five with 61 AIM clients, three behind WH Ireland which jumped into fourth place with two gains this quarter.

N+1 Singer remained in third place, after adding Elektron Technology and CentralNic Group to its books.

Stockbrokers

Rank Stockbroker Number of AIM clients 1 Finncap 103 2 Cenkos Securities 78 3 N+1 Singer 68 4 WH Ireland 64 5 Numis Securities 61

FinnCap was also the highest ranking nominated adviser (nomad) to AIM clients.

Numis jumped to joint top top adviser alongside Investec to FTSE AIM UK 50 companies.

But Beaumont Cornish added the most new AIM clients, adding five to its books and moving to be 14th-highest adviser, up from 18th.

Nominated advisers

Rank Nomad Number of AIM clients 1 Finncap 90 2 Cenkos Securities 72 3 WH Ireland 59 4 N+1 Singer 58 5 Allenby Capital 52

