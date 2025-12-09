LRN Appoints Bob Lemmond as Chief Executive Office

LRN Corporation, a global leader in ethics and compliance technology and solutions, today appointed Bob Lemmond as Chief Executive Officer. Lemmond will also join the company’s Board of Directors.

For more than three decades, LRN has set the standard in ethics and compliance—shaping the category through unmatched expertise and technology. LRN focuses on inspiring principled performance, strengthening cultures, and elevating behavior for more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Lemmond, who will be based in New York, will work closely with the Board of Directors and leadership team to advance LRN’s purpose-driven mission and guide the company into its next chapter of innovation and growth.

“Organizations around the world are navigating increasing regulatory complexity, rising cultural expectations, and rapid technological change,” said Lemmond. “LRN’s mission—and its technology-enabled approach to inspiring ethical, values-based behavior—has never been more important. I am honored to join this remarkable company and look forward to partnering with our talented colleagues to expand our solutions, accelerate growth, and deepen the impact we deliver for our customers around the world.”

Lemmond succeeds Kevin Michielsen, who joined LRN as CEO in 2020 and led the company through a period of growth and expansion. Michielsen will transition into an advisory role supporting the Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob at such a pivotal moment for LRN and we are confident he will guide our company into its next chapter of innovation, impact, and growth,” said LRN Founder and Chairman Dov Seidman. “Bob’s track record of driving sustained, profitable growth across governance, risk, data and analytics, and information-services businesses—combined with his commitment to purpose-led leadership—will strengthen LRN’s ability to serve organizations worldwide,” added Jacques Galante, Partner at Leeds Equity Partners.

Galante also noted: “We are also deeply grateful to Kevin Michielsen for his leadership over the past several years. His stewardship strengthened the business and positioned LRN for the opportunities ahead.”

Lemmond brings more than two decades of leadership experience scaling purpose-driven information services, data and analytics, and governance, risk, and compliance businesses.

Most recently, he co-founded Nexus Partners, an acquisitions investment platform, and served as a Board Director and Advisor to The Carlyle Group. He previously held senior executive roles at Institutional Shareholder Services and Clarivate, and was Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer’s Legal & Regulatory Division. Earlier in his career, he also held leadership positions at IHS Global Insight and Primark.

About LRN Corporation

For over 30 years, LRN has helped organizations foster ethical cultures, elevate behavior, and inspire principled performance. A pioneer of the modern Ethics & Compliance category, LRN provides education, technology, and advisory solutions to hundreds of the world’s leading organizations and today reaches more than 30 million learners worldwide. LRN is the trusted long-term partner to more than 2,500 organizations, including some of the most respected and successful businesses in the world. Recognized by Inc. as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies, LRN is headquartered in New York, with colleagues supporting clients globally.

