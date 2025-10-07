Is HMV making a comeback in the age of Spotify? | Boardroom Uncovered

In the latest episode of Boardroom Uncovered, City AM’s UK Editor Jon Robinson sits down with Phil Halliday, Managing Director of HMV, to unpack the storied retailer’s unlikely resurgence.

Once a cautionary tale of the high street’s decline, HMV has quietly engineered a turnaround, with Halliday at the helm steering Britain’s most famous music shop into the streaming age.

Far from a nostalgic throwback, Halliday argues HMV’s strength lies in curation and community, noting how vinyl sales have surged alongside the appetite for band merchandise and limited editions.

Watch or listen to more Boardroom Uncovered episodes here.