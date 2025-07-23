Boardroom Uncovered: Is playing The National Lottery still gambling?

In this episode of Boardroom Uncovered, the CEO of Allwyn UK has insisted The National Lottery is not gambling, despite the company being regulated by the Gambling Commission.

Andria Vidler, who has been the head of Allwyn UK for nearly two years at the time of recording, sought to set The National Lottery apart from betting giants such as Bet365, Betfred and PaddyPower.

Vidler also opened up to City AM’s UK Editor and host, Jon Robinson, about her aim to encourage the British public to spend a few pounds extra on The National Lottery.

The CEO said this would help Allwyn UK invest in The National Lottery, continue its digital transformation, as well as increase the amount of money donated to good causes and the prize money.

