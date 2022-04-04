Zelensky says Bucha massacre is a ‘genocide’ as US moves to kick Russia off UN human rights body

A photo shows massive destruction in the area of conflict at the Bucha town after it was liberated from Russian army in Ukraine on April 4, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s president has called on the world to recognise Russia’s massacre in Bucha as a ‘genocide’.

While visiting the city, just outside of Kyiv, President Zelenksy appeared in a bullet-proof vest and spoke about the alleged mass murder of civilians, revealed through gruesome images and videos shared online today.

He said according to the Times: “We know that thousands of people have been killed and tortured with extremities cut off, women raped, children killed.

“It’s genocide.”

It was also reported by The Telegraph, that a mass grave was discovered, containing the tortured bodies of the mayor of Motyzhyn, Olga Sukhenko,, her husband and her son.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Monday: “The discovery of more mass graves outside Kyiv is sickening. The UK will not stand by whilst this indiscriminate and unforgivable slaughter takes place. We are working to ensure those responsible are held to account. We will not rest until justice is done.”

"There is real genocide – what you have seen here today"



Visiting Bucha, where more evidence of civilian killings has emerged, Ukraine's President Zelensky says bodies have been found in cellars, as well as the streetshttps://t.co/VYQ0OGfYuk pic.twitter.com/c1cu9iisVa — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 4, 2022

Among the images shared online, published after Ukrainian soldiers liberated the town, was bodies in the street, shallow graves, and victims with their hands tied.

The US has now said it will ask for Russia to be suspended from the United Nations’ Human Rights Council, accusing it of targeting civilians and mass murder.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, said the Kremlin’s tactics were “subverting every principle we hold dear” and it “should not have a position of authority in that body, nor should we allow Russia to use its seat on the council as a tool of propaganda to suggest they have a legitimate concern about human rights”.

Earlier on Monday, Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned France’s president, Emmanuelle Macron, for having met Vladimir Putin 17 times since February, saying it was like “negotiating with Hitler”.