Macron has not spoken to Putin since the Bucha massacre

French President Emmanuel Macron is leading the polls. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

France’s president Emmanuel Macron has not spoken to Vladimir Putin since the massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

The politician, who is seeking re-election, was heavily criticised for engaging with the Kremlin, speaking to its leader 18 times since December.

“Since the massacres we have discovered in Bucha and in other towns, the war has taken a different turn, so I have not spoken to him again directly since then, but I don’t rule out doing so in the future,” Macron told France 5 television.

He insisted that whenever he has engaged with Putin he asked Ukraine’s president Zelensky for permission.

Last month Macron drew sharp criticism with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asking him whether he would negotiate with Adolf Hitler.