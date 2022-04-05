Ukraine: Johnson urges Russian citizens to ignore Kremlin propaganda on war crimes

Ira Gavriluk (L), grieves the dead of her husband and her brother who were killed in the backyard of her house in the town of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Boris Johnson has made a plea for Russian citizens to not believe Kremlin propaganda about war crimes committed in Ukraine as Volodymyr Zelensky today accused the United Nations (UN) of giving Vladimir Putin the “right to sow death”.

In a recorded message released for Russian civilians, the Prime Minister said reports of mass civilian killings by Russian troops “are so shocking, so sickening, it’s no wonder your government is seeking to hide them from you”.

More than 400 dead civilians have been found by Ukrainian troops in the city of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, after they won back the area from Russia’s army.

This includes 280 people who were found in a mass grave by liberating Ukrainian forces.

There have been widespread calls from western leaders to try Russian military and political leaders at the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Bucha and other areas.

Speaking directly to the Russian people, Johnson said: “Your President knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war. He knows that these crimes betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly waves goodbye to her son as he heads off to join the military.

“All you need is a VPN connection to access independent information from anywhere in the world and when you find the truth, share it.”

Zelensky today made a plea for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the UN Security Council in a video address to members of the body.

“Civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road just for their pleasure,” he said.

“They cut off limbs, slashed their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children.”

The UK is now pushing other European countries to go further on sanctioning energy sanctions in response to the horrific scenes in Ukraine.