Macron accused of ‘negotiating with Hitler’ by Poland’s PM after talks with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) arrive for a family picture at the Chancellery on January 19, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of “negotiating with Hitler” by Poland, after holding a series of 17 talks with Vladimir Putin since December last year.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hit out at the French leader for engaging with the Kremlin amid international efforts to isolate Moscow while it wages war in Ukraine.

This morning it emerged that mass graves in villages of Irpin and Bucha had been discovered, as Russia was accused of deliberately targeting civilians.

Morawiecki said according to the Times:: “President Macron, how many times have you negotiated with Putin? What have you achieved? Have you stopped any of the actions that have taken place?”

“Criminals are not negotiated with, criminals must be fought. Nobody negotiated with Hitler. You would negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot afterwards?”

Poland, which is a member of Nato, has taken in a reported 1m Ukrainian refugees, amid concerns the war could spill over into the country.