RAF intercepted 21 Russian planes in last 21 days as ‘stark reminder’ of Nato’s importance

RAF jets intercepted 21 Russian jets in the last three weeks. Typhoons at dusk (RAF on Flickr/- ©MoD Crown Copyright 2016)

RAF planes in the Nato alliance have intercepted 21 Russian jets in as many days, as the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine continues to dominate Europe.

Royal Air Force Typhoon jets, which are part of Nato’s Quick Reaction Alert system in Estonia were scrambled daily over the last three weeks, as Moscow continues to provoke European allies, which have been supporting Ukraine.

Among the Russian aircrafts intercepted are Russian fighter and transport aircrafts, as well as intelligence jets and long-range bombers,

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “These intercepts are a stark reminder of the value of collective defence and deterrence provided by NATO.

“The RAF has operated alongside our allies over the last three weeks to ensure both member states and our partner nations are protected, and they can be assured of our ongoing commitment to strengthening European security alongside those who share our values.”

This comes after the private Russian militia, the Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared a “march of justice” on Friday to oust the defence minister, during which the mercenaries captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on Moscow.

The rebellion ended on Saturday when Mr Prigozhin ordered his troops back.

The Kremlin said it had made a deal that the mercenary chief will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers.

The mutiny marked the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin in more than 20 years of rule.

As tensions ratchet up inside Russia, further calls have been made to financially and militarily support Ukraine, as the war enters its 15-month.

Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for the private sector to stump up cash to ensure investment in Ukraine as it looks to rebuild from the ongoing invasion and war.

He said the City of London would be the engine room of the rebuild.

This morning, new figures showed that one in five British firms had employed a Ukrainian, owing in part to various schemes run by the UK government, sponsoring them to live in the UK.