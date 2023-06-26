One in five UK employers has hired a Ukrainian, report reveals

Nineteen per cent of businesses surveyed by the Social Market Foundation (SMF) hired at least one Ukrainian national in 2022, a new report published today has shown.



In the cross-party think tank’s survey of 2,000 HR managers – conducted by YouGov on behalf of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development – the SMF also found 12 per cent of respondents said they had employed a Hong Kong British national.

SMF senior fellow Jonathan Thomas said the survey showed Britain’s openness to economically integrating new arrivals through whatever immigration route they have come.

“Britain has taken in significant numbers of people from Ukraine, Hong Kong and elsewhere, and employers have smoothly integrated them into the labour market.

“That shows how well this country deals with migration, in a way that benefits the country and people coming here from elsewhere. These people didn’t come here looking for work, but they are now working and filling labour gaps that hold back the economy.”

The latest official migration statistics show there were more than 154,000 arrivals from Ukraine last year, and 52,000 with British nationals status from Hong Kong. Around 6,000 refugees are resettled in the UK each year.

The news comes the week after it was announced that Ukraine would receive £3bn in World Bank loan guarantees as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the UK would continue to support the nation for “as long as it takes” in the fight against Russia.

Sunak also announced a major financial support package for the eastern European country as it mounts its long-awaited counter-offensive against Putin’s illegal invasion.

Also last week the UK – in collaboration with Ukraine – hosted the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, starting today, with over 400 global firms from 38 countries, including Virgin, Sanofi, Philips, Hyundai and Citi, pledging their continued support for the country.