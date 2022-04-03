Vitali Klitschko accuses Russians of genocide as mass graves found near Kyiv

Women cry outside their houses in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine, after a mass grave with 280 bodies was found in a city just outside Kyiv.

Ukrainian soldiers won back Bucha, 17 miles to the West of Kyiv, over the weekend as the country’s troops continue its counter-offensive against Russian positions.

The Ukraine Defence Ministry last night said: “The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of Russian animals for several weeks.

“Local civilians were being executed arbitrarily, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city.”

Klitscho said: “What happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide.

“Cruel war crimes for which Putin is responsible there – civilians shot with their hands bandaged.”

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said she supported an inquiry into potential war crimes committed in Ukraine and added that she was appalled by the “abhorent atrocities” in Bucha.

She said that “those responsible for atrocities, including military commanders and individuals in the Putin regime, have faced justice”.

“Their indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes,” she said.

“We will not allow Russia to cover up their involvement in these atrocities through cynical disinformation, and will ensure that the reality of Russia’s actions is brought to light.”

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock accused Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine and vowing to tighten sanctions on Russia.

She said: The images from Bucha are unbearable. Putin’s unrestrained violence is wiping out innocent families and knows no boundaries. Those responsible for these war crimes must be held accountable.

“We will tighten sanctions and support Ukraine even more in its defence.”