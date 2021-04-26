Yougov acquires open banking start-up Lean App

Data analytics firm Yougov has acquired open banking start-up Lean App to help improve its services with financial transaction data.

Lean App has been acquired by Yougov on a three year earn-out, tied to enriching and expanding the research company’s data in the UK and the US.

Read more: Recruitment firm Staffline expects to beat forecasts as end of furlough to boost training unit

Lean App’s founders – Luke Dugdale, Tom Stuart, Maz Lascombe and Artur Jurgenson – will all join Yougov as part of the deal.



The transaction will allow Yougov to use financial data – such as the value, timing and frequency of purchases made on and offline – to improve its products.

The move comes soon after the launch of Yougov safe, a cross device transfer and data marketplace, as it aims to boost its stream of observed behavioural data.

Yougov chief executive Stephan Shakespeare, CEO and co-founder of Yogov, said: “We are excited to bring Lean App into the YouGov fold as we continue to invest for growth in line with our strategy.

Read more: Superdry appoints ex-Helly Hansen boss as chairman

“The addition of financial transaction data, alongside the launch of YouGov Safe, expands our capabilities to provide our clients with data that verifies consumer behaviour. By helping our clients understand their audience’s full journey across their digital activities and connecting it to YouGov’s rich attitudinal data, YouGov is redefining the possibilities of connected customer data for both consumers and clients.”