YouGov snaps up US firm as it mulls New York listing

YouGov reported strong 2023 full year results, with revenue shooting up 17 per cent, as it continues to decide the fate of its listing location, currently on London’s stock exchange.

YouGov has acquired a data firm based in the US, amid rumours it could be looking to list in New York.

The market research firm, which provides polling to the world’s biggest brands, said this morning it acquired KnowledgeHound, a Chicago firm that works largely with Fortune 500 brands.

Alex McIntosh, YouGov’s chief financial officer said the deal represented “a significant shift in the industry”.

He explained: “By adding KnowledgeHound – a leading search-based survey data analysis solution – to YouGov Crunch – the ultimate tool for granular data analysis – we will make it easier than ever before to get fast, actionable, reliable insights all in one place.”

Laura Baker, chief executive, at KnowledgeHound, added: “I am thrilled for this next stage of KnowledgeHound’s journey, as the combined capabilities and teams from KnowledgeHound and YouGov Crunch enables us to, together, truly deliver the cutting edge, scalable solution the market actually needs.”

The American acquisition comes after the firm’s founder and ex-chief Stephan Shakespeare, said he was considering switching their listing to New York.

“I think the markets are better at supporting companies like ours there,” he said in August.

YouGov has enjoyed positive success in recent months, posting a 17 per cent rise in revenue during last year to £258.3m.