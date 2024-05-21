Cazoo braces for collapse into administration as rescue deadline expires

Cazoo is headquartered in London.

Cazoo is expected to collapse into administration later on Tuesday after a deadline to find a rescue deal expired.

The London-headquartered online car retailer, which is listed in New York, signalled its intention to enter administration on 8 May.

That move gave Cazoo ten working days in order to find a rescue deal or be forced to appoint administrators.

City AM understands that administrators at Teneo are set to be appointed later today.

Cazoo, which was once worth more than £5bn, was founded in 2018 by Alex Chesterman.

The move comes after Cazoo announced a major change to its business model, plans to cut jobs and the departure of its chief executive in March.

At the time the company said it would remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange “until at least March 20” but that it has no obligation to continue to be so after that date.

In a statement, Cazoo said it intended to transition to a marketplace business model, exit its fulfilment operations and reduce its headcount to focus on its e-commerce technology platform, proprietary data, brand, and digital marketing and commercial functions.

The firm has also announced that Paul Whitehead will step down as chief executive at the end of that month and will remain with the business until at least the middle of May as a strategic advisor.

It has been reported that more than 700 people have lost their jobs at Cazoo as a result of the crisis.

A number of employees are expected to be retained by Teneo to operate its marketplace model while a sale is explored.

A collapse into administration would come after Cazoo’s wholesale arm was sold to G3 while Constellation Automotive, the owner of rival, Cinch, has also acquired a number of assets.