YouGov snaps up Swiss competitor LINK for £21.7m to continue European expansion

Market research giant YouGov announced its acquisition of the leading Swiss market and social research agency, LINK Marketing Services, this morning for an estimated £21.7m.

YouGov has seen good traction in Europe following the expansion of its panel into several new European countries and a shift in its approach to target large-scale, regional tracking projects.

LINK was founded in 1981 in Switzerland and is a well-regarded player in the region with a focus on driving innovation in its market and social research capabilities.

In 1984, it was the first Swiss market research company to internally develop and use software for CATI surveys and started the use of online surveys in 1998.

The company has long standing relationships with leading Swiss companies and global blue-chip clients in the financial services, FMCG, retail industries and government sector; it also employs around 100 staff.

Switzerland is a key market for several of our European clients and the addition of the LINK business will reinforce YouGov’s position in Mainland Europe.

Through this acquisition, YouGov hopes to expand the use of panels, technology and product suite to create additional value for our clients and shareholders.

This strategic acquisition opens up several avenues of opportunity for the combined entity including a collaboration with LINK’s social research business, which fits with YouGov’s existing public data efforts, to expand the offering globally using their highly innovative research methodologies.

Under the acquisition, the existing LINK management team will continue to run the acquired business which will continue to operate under its name for the foreseeable future.

Stephan Shakespeare, chief exec and founder of YouGov, commented: “LINK is a great fit for YouGov and we are thrilled to bring it into the YouGov fold as we continue to invest for growth in line with our strategy. Like us, they have a highly engaged online panel – the heart of the company providing their gold standard data – and they are similarly renowned for world class social and political research.”

Benedikt Lüthi, chief exec of LINK, said: “We are excited to join the YouGov family, and while it opens up a world of possibilities for our clients, we will continue to offer them what they have come to expect from us over the years – the best data drawn from the best panel which provides the most accurate answers.”

Lüthi added that the companies “share a strong cultural affinity” and the deal will enable both companies to offer their clients more.

YouGov also acquired technology business Rezonence for an undisclosed sum last month.