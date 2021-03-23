YouGov sees revenue rise amid demand for data

Revenue at YouGov rose three per cent to £79m in the six months to 31 January 2021, marking a solid six months for the polling company.

YouGov’s adjusted profit before tax rose 13 per cent to £13.6m, though its statutory operating profit was down 22 per cent to £7.4m.

Revenue from its data products increased by six per cent to £26.5m, while data service revenue jumped by 19 per cent to £21.8m, “driven by strong demand for more tactical, fast turnaround projects,” YouGov said.

Stephan Shakespeare, chief executive of YouGov, said: “We are extremely pleased with our performance in H1 as we continued to deliver against our strategy and demonstrate our resilience.

“During the period, our focus remained on providing connected data solutions, valuable opinions and consumer insights to our clients across the globe. We continue to innovate to better serve our clients and their changing needs. We have expanded our YouGov Direct offering, integrated it with YouGov Chat and YouGov Safe, and further expanded our panels to 15 more countries.”

YouGov said it won large contracts particularly on mainland Europe, while the UK and US saw a more moderate performance.