You can celebrate Team GB Olympics success with actual Olympians. Here’s how

Celebrate Team GB Olympics success this weekend

Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne, Pete Tong and Rag’n’Bone Man are some of the musicians playing a celebratory show this weekend to welcome Team GB Olympics winners and participants back home.

The show will take place on Saturday 17 August at the AO Arena in Manchester and will be an opportunity to see the Olympians up close, many of whom will attend the event hosted by Vernon Kay and Emma Willis.

The National Lottery’s Team GB Homecoming will also be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer and will feature surprise appearances from other British sportspeople.

Press material reads: “The show will be a moment for the nation to party alongside the athletes and celebrate their incredible achievements, dedication and passion.”

A second show will be held at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 12 September.

Vernon Kay said: “The National Lottery’s Team GB Homecoming event will be a moment to recognise the achievements of the athletes, and thank National Lottery players who have helped them on their journey to Paris. I can’t wait to celebrate together!”

And Emma Willis added: “everyone involved is ready for a big old party packed with athletes, artists, and of course, the public! I’m super excited to be asked to host, along with Vernon. I have no doubt it’ll be a very fun and special evening.”

How to attend the Team GB Olympics homecoming

Tickets to both shows are free via Ticketmaster. There’s a £2 booking fee to pay and up to two tickets can be booked at once.