Yorkshire sponsor ‘reviewing’ deal amid possible return of former chief Graves

Graves concerns: Yorkshire sponsors have been urged to review their associations if the former chair returns

A sponsor of Yorkshire County Cricket Club says it is reviewing its partnership in light of the possible return of their former chair Colin Graves.

Graves, 75, has denied knowledge of any racist behaviour during his time in charge of Yorkshire, despite the club subsequently admitting they failed to address the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language.

Former Yorkshire player and racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has called for sponsors to reconsider their association and one of them, tiling company Al Murad, has now confirmed it is assessing the potential return of retail tycoon Graves.

“We are reviewing the situation at Yorkshire Cricket very carefully,” a spokesperson for Al Murad told the PA news agency.

“We are in communication – and we expect to be communicated to – as the process of securing long-term funding is brought to a conclusion that will trigger constitutional and governance arrangements to deliver financial stability going forward.

“On the strength of that information and communication, we will review how intrinsic is equity, equality, representation and inclusiveness at Yorkshire Cricket if Mr Graves does take the helm.

“The deep changes required that Lord Kamlesh Patel subsequently brought about, and future commitment to go above and beyond, will have a strong bearing on how we view any future engagement. Of course the ECB and possibly other actors will have a bearing on the final outcome.”

Yorkshire-based Al Murad came on board as a community partner of the club in 2022 in a three-year deal, following the appointment of Lord Kamlesh Patel as chair after the racism scandal under the club’s previous leadership led to a number of sponsors walking away.

Al Murad’s support features on the county age group team kits and the company’s partnership and investment with the club focuses on improving access to the pathway structure and seeks to remove socio-economic barriers to entry as well as coaching bias.

Graves, who made his fortune running the Costcutter chain, was Yorkshire chair from 2012 to 2015 before taking up the same role at the England and Wales Cricket Board. He said his sole reason for wanting to return to Yorkshire was to help save the club.

He told talkSPORT: “The ball is in the Yorkshire board’s court to make a decision, but my interest is real, it’s absolute, and that’s for one reason and one reason only, and it’s to save Yorkshire County Cricket Club. None of us wants to see that institution disappear.

“It’s not in a good place so from my point of view that’s the reason I’m doing this. I’m passionate about the place and I want to make sure that Yorkshire County Cricket Club survives and prospers.”