WPP snaps up Cloud Commerce Group and its £1bn gross merchandise value

WPP said the deal for Satalia would bolster its AI offering

WPP has acquired Cloud Commerce Group (CCG), the UK-based technology company that helps brands to market, sell and deliver their products across ecommerce platforms and marketplaces globally, such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy and Wayfair.

The software platform helps brands across the entire commerce journey, connecting customer acquisition and multi-platform commerce, with warehousing, inventory, and fulfilment partners.

The platform powers over £1bn in gross merchandise value annually through its various integrations, including through multiple accounting systems, payment gateways and fulfilment partners.

CCG employs over 100 people across Europe. The company will join the Wunderman Thompson global network as part of its commerce and technology proposition, and the acquisition reflects WPP’s ongoing investment into strengthening its commerce offer for clients and M&A approach looking forward.

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said: “Clients look to WPP to help them market, sell and fulfil across multiple ecommerce channels and marketplaces.

With over £1bn revenue transacting through its platform, Cloud Commerce Group already has demonstrable scale and success in managing the complex omnichannel commerce needs of global brands. I’m excited about how CCG’s expertise will further strengthen the breadth and depth of our commerce offering to deliver growth for our clients.”

More to follow