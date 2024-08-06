Worms in the fish? Team GB star rails at food in Paris 2024 Olympic Village

Adam Peaty claimed worms had been found in fish at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village

Team GB swimming star Adam Peaty has claimed that worms have been found in the fish served to athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village.

The six-time Olympic medallist’s comments come after GB staff were forced to send their own chef to cater for the team following complaints about the food.

“I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough,” Peaty told the i.

“The standard [of athletes], we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re not feeding them the best.

“The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform. We need to give the best we possibly can.

“Tokyo the food was incredible. Rio was incredible. But this time around? There wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system.”

As part of the Games’ sustainability pledges organisers have aimed to make 60 per cent of all meals served meatless and a third plant-based.

Peaty, who won silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke in Paris last week, said he wasn’t happy at the restrictions on protein-rich foods that form part of his usual diet.

“The narrative of sustainability has just been pushed on the athletes,” he added.

“I want meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?”

A Paris 2024 spokesperson told the i: “We are listening to the athletes and take their feedback very seriously.

“Since the opening of the village, our partner Sodexo Live! has been working proactively to adapt supplies to the growing use of the Olympic Village restaurants, as well as to the actual consumption by athletes observed over the first few days.

“As a result, the quantities of certain products has been significantly increased and additional staff have been deployed to ensure the service runs smoothly.”

Sodexo Live! has been contacted for comment.