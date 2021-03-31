'Worldwide Hide' Cadbury advert finds its audience

Ahead of the Easter weekend, the confectionary brand Cadbury has significantly boosted its Ad Awareness among parents with children at home and the general population alike.



As the Easter Bank Holiday looms, many parents will be wondering how best to keep their young ones entertained – and with some Covid-19 restrictions still in place, what will become of the traditional Easter egg hunt?

Cadbury has harnessed the power of Google Maps to create a virtual Easter egg hunt they have dubbed the “Cadbury Worldwide Hide” allowing Brits to hide digital eggs across the country for their loved ones to find.



Brits will surely want some Easter treats to enjoy at home, however, and ahead of the big weekend the Worldwide Hide campaign has seen boosts to several of Cadbury’s BrandIndex metrics.

Their Ad Awareness score (whether someone has seen or heard an advert by the company in the past two weeks) has especially improved among parents and guardians with their children at home – fluctuating throughout the month but rising 17.3 points overall since 1 March from 19.1 to 36.4.

This positive increase is not limited to only those with children, however, with Ad Awareness rising among the general population from 17.3 to 27.1, an increase of 9.8 points.



Other improved BrandIndex metrics for Cadbury include its Consideration score (whether someone would consider purchasing from the brand in future), which has risen 5.6 points to 69.8 among those with a child at home since the start of the month.



With Cadbury on the mind, which products might tempt parents with children at home for their Easter weekend? YouGov BrandIndex also tracks several of the confectioner’s sub-brands, and looking at Word of Mouth scores (whether someone has talked about the brand with friends and family in the last two weeks) can reveals which sub-brands Brits with children are talking about.



Creme Egg as the most famous of all sweets

Of the brands we track, the iconic Cadbury Creme Egg reigns supreme, which at its peak in the third week of March had a Word of Mouth score of 28.1 – perhaps an unsurprising victory given YouGov Ratings puts the Creme Egg as the most famous of all confectionary brands.

By comparison, other Cadbury sub-brands such as Wispa had a peak score of 13.8, while Crunchie had a peak of 13.0, and Flake scored 9.0 at its highest point this month.

Cadbury Crème Egg also comes out on top as the most likely Cadbury-buy among Britons with children at home, with the highest Purchase Intent score (whether a brand is someone’s first choice to purchase from) of 14.2, compared to Crunchie at 7.1, Wispa at 4.7, and Flake on 3.6.