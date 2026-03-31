World Cup: No Plan B if Iran don’t show up, insists Fifa boss Infantino

Iran have qualified for the World Cup but are in a stand-off with Fifa over the tournament

Fifa president Gianni Infantino insists there is “no Plan B” if Iran do not take their place at the World Cup but ruled out moving their games from the US to Mexico.

Iran’s participation has been in serious doubt since the US and Israel began a military offensive on the country in late February.

Iranian officials have insisted they will not play in the US, where their group games have been scheduled, leading to a stand-off with Fifa.

“There is no Plan B, C, or D. There is only Plan A,” Infantino told Latin American TV network N+ Univision.

“Fifa cannot resolve geopolitical conflicts; we are a sports organisation. However, we use the power of football to build bridges.

“Our thoughts are with everyone suffering from these wars, but we expect all teams to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect according to the set itinerary.”

Iran face sanctions including fines and possible bans from future Fifa tournaments if they withdraw from the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Fifa won’t move Iran World Cup games out of US

Infantino appeared to rule out suggestions Iran’s matches could be moved from LA and Seattle with less than three months remaining until the competition begins.

“We are in regular contact with the Iranian Football Federation, as we are with all 48 participating associations,” he said.

“But I want to be very clear: we have a schedule. This schedule was announced in December 2025, and our principle is to proceed as planned.

“We want the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled. We have seen the passion of the Iranian fans, and we believe the team earns its place on the pitch.

“We are working to ensure the best possible conditions for every team, but the tournament locations are fixed. The world expects a total party, and that is what we will deliver in all 16 host cities.”