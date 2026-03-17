2026 World Cup: Iran asks Fifa to move games from US to Mexico

Iran are scheduled to play their 2026 World Cup group games in LA and Seattle

Iran has asked Fifa to move its 2026 World Cup games from the US to Mexico as the wrangling over the war-torn country’s participation continues.

The Iranian embassy in Mexico posted a statement on social media saying that talks were ongoing over the possible solution after President Trump suggested that it may not be safe for Iran to travel to the US for this summer’s tournament.

Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj was quoted as saying: “When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America.

“We are currently negotiating with Fifa to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico.”

Iran are currently scheduled to play their first two group games against New Zealand and Belgium in LA, with their third against Egypt in Seattle.

Three Mexican cities – Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey – are set to stage fixtures at the World Cup, which is also being co-hosted by Canada.

But matches have already been allocated to those cities and the teams involved, who include Japan, South Korea, Tunisia and Japan, have already made their tournament plans accordingly.

Iran put World Cup ball back in Fifa’s court

Moving games would therefore represent a major logistical headache for Fifa and could anger local authorities in LA and Seattle who have already budgeted for their schedule.

On top of that, the bulk of knockout stage games will be in the US, meaning it would be impossible to avoid Iran playing in the States if they progressed.

The suggestion does, however, put the ball back in Fifa’s court with less than 100 days to go until the biggest ever World Cup kicks off on 11 June.

Iran has refused to formally withdraw despite officials saying they would be unable to travel to the US amid the ongoing military operations led by the Trump administration and Israel.

After Fifa chief Gianni Infantino relayed apparent assurances from Trump that Iran would be welcome at the World Cup, the US President undid that work by saying: “The Iranian national team is welcome at the World Cup, but I really don’t think their presence is appropriate, for their own lives and safety.”

The Iranian men’s national team hit back in a post on social media, saying: “No one can exclude the Iranian national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is the one that merely holds the title of ‘host country’ without being able to ensure the safety of the teams participating in this global event.”