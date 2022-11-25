World Cup briefing: Friday’s games and why you should watch them

England face the USA in the last game on Friday at the World Cup

The Qatar 2022 World Cup breaks new ground today when the first clutch of teams, including England, play their second group games. Here is why – and how – to watch them.

Wales v Iran, 10am, BBC

If they are going to reach the last 16 in their first World Cup for 64 years, Wales will probably need to beat Iran this morning at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Robert Page’s side can take hope from their second-half comeback in Monday’s 1-1 draw with the USA, and the way that Iran folded in their 6-2 thrashing by England.

In the only previous meeting between the teams, Wales beat Iran 1-0 in a 1978 friendly played in Tehran.

Qatar v Senegal, 1pm, BBC

The hosts meet the African champions at the Al Thumama Stadium in a match neither can afford to lose if they are to avoid elimination.

Qatar were outclassed by Ecuador in the World Cup’s opening match on Sunday and will need a much improved performance to take any points against Senegal, who were edged out 2-0 by the Netherlands 24 hours later.

Netherlands v Ecuador, 4pm, ITV

Either of these sides could all but ensure their progress from Group A with a second win of their tournament this afternoon.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was in his first stint in charge when these sides last met, in a May 2014 friendly that ended 1-1.

Ecuador are hopeful that Enner Valencia, scorer of two goals against Qatar, will shake off a minor injury and play.

England v USA, 7pm ITV

England are seeking their first win over the USA at the World Cup at the third attempt this evening at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Having flown out of the traps with a six-goal win over Iran, Gareth Southgate’s team can secure their place in the last 16 here.

Captain Harry Kane is expected to play despite suffering an ankle injury in the opening game.