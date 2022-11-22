Trevor Steven: Iran showed why England will need back three later in this World Cup

England aren’t good enough to use a back four against better teams at the World Cup

While England have made an almost perfect start to the World Cup, Argentina put in the sort of performance in their defeat to Saudi Arabia that we had dreaded from the Three Lions.

Herve Renard and the Saudis got their tactics absolutely right, using a high line to suffocate Argentina and expose them as one-dimensional and lacking in pace.

There is always apprehension before the first game of a major tournament, so it was incredibly valuable for England to beat Iran so comprehensively on Monday.

Gareth Southgate’s team dominated the match, were clinical and scored good goals, which were shared out among five different scorers.

Jude Bellingham showed how much he adds to the team, Bukayo Saka was fantastic and Harry Maguire was very unlucky not to score or get a penalty. The 6-2 win ticked so many boxes and will have filled the players with confidence.

I think we have to acknowledge that Iran losing their goalkeeper to injury early in the game destabilised them and took any wind out of their sails. They don’t have the depth of squad that England do, and that told.

It wasn’t flawless for England, either, who showed that central defence remains their achilles heel by conceding twice, albeit that the second was a very soft penalty.

Why England will need to switch tactics

Southgate was spot-on with his formation and selection: 4-2-3-1 is a mobile system which allowed them to show what they could do and play around Iran.

But the chances they gave up showed that England are not good enough to play a back four against teams with more attacking quality.

When they face those better sides, however, Southgate may choose to start with the 3-4-3 that he trialled during the Nations League this year.

An extra man in central defence – probably Kyle Walker – would allow them to protect their 18-yard box better and force opponents into wide areas.

We could even see Southgate try it out in the final Group B game against Wales if they secure qualification to the last 16 by beating the USA on Friday.

USA are like Leeds United

The USA showed what England can expect from them in their 1-1 draw with Wales on Monday evening.

They were full of energy and adrenaline, especially in the first half, and as a young team they are super fit, which is something Southgate will need to beware of.

That high-pressing approach is reminiscent of Leeds United, where USA midfielders Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson now play.

The pace in their frontline may mean that midfielders Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham need to focus more on the defensive side of their game than against Iran.

But Wales also showed the Americans’ weaknesses, and I think England are good enough to overcome their front-foot style and dominate possession.

USA manager Gregg Berhalter and coaches of other nations at the World Cup will have taken note that England can score goals from all over the field.

They may not have been tested yet in the possession stakes but it could hardly have gone better against Iran and their flying start to this tournament should give them all great confidence on the ball.

Trevor Steven is a former England footballer who played at two World Cups and two European Championships. @TrevorSteven63.